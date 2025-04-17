Pressure mounts on government to support growers amid cost crisis

Industry leaders are urging government to act now to protect UK horticulture and fresh produce sectors amid issues such as rising fees and border challenges.

Three bodies—the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC), the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA), and the British Potato Trade Association (BPTA)—have issued a joint appeal to government.

They are calling for urgent cross-departmental collaboration to safeguard the future of the UK’s horticulture and fresh produce industries.

In a letter sent to Defra Ministers, they warn that failure to act on issues such as rising plant health fees and border policy challenges threatens not only thousands of businesses, but also UK food security.

And issues such as rising logistics costs, damaged goods, delays, increased waste, and complex paperwork are impacting growth and future investment.

Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the FPC, emphasised the sector’s readiness to deliver workable solutions.

He said: "By acting decisively and collaboratively with industry partners, the government can strengthen the resilience and efficiency of our supply chains, ensuring continued access to affordable fresh produce for everyone."

"The solutions are ready. The industry is united. We now invite the government to partner with us, demonstrating leadership and commitment to a prosperous, resilient horticultural and fresh produce sector for Britain."

The three organisations say prompt and collaborative engagement on border and plant health policy is essential for ensuring long-term growth, food affordability, and public wellbeing.

They argue that effective action now could deliver a stronger, more resilient supply chain for fresh produce and horticulture, with clear economic benefits.

HTA chief executive, Fran Barnes echoed the sector's concerns, highlighting the growing strain on horticultural businesses.

"Our members are facing unprecedented cost pressures from the recent national insurance and wage hikes," he warned.

"We urgently need the government to address these challenges to ensure the long-term sustainability of the horticultural sector.