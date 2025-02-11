Price gap between NI and GB beef prices now 'untenable'

The persistent price difference between Northern Ireland and Great Britain beef prices is putting Northern Irish producers at a 'severe disadvantage'.

On the week ending 25 January 2025, the price for an R3 steer in Northern Ireland was 51p per kg lower than in Great Britain.

Based on a 380kg carcass, this results in a loss of almost £200 per animal for beef producers in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has written to meat plants across the province to discuss rectifying the price imbalance.

It said that while factors such as transport costs and market conditions had historically contributed to price differences, the current situation was 'untenable'.

The union's deputy president, Glenn Cuddy said the price disparity 'cannot be justified'.

"We are now urgently seeking meetings with key meat plants to address the matter and explore measures to rectify the pricing imbalance before the situation worsens for our beef farmers.

“Given that the majority of NI beef is sold to the UK market, adheres to FQAS standards equivalent to Red Tractor and is labelled as British beef, this price disparity cannot be justified by additional transport costs alone.

"To secure a sustainable future for the NI beef industry prices must align with GB levels to help farmers manage rising input costs, environmental regulations, and reduced direct support payments.

"Therefore, it’s critical that this matter is addressed promptly," Mr Cuddy said.