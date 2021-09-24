Prices at British Wool auctions continue to increase

Prices and demand at British Wool auctions continue to increase despite challenges in terms of haulage, transport and energy prices.

The fifth British Wool sale of the 2021 season took place this week as the wool market continues to see strong demand and improving prices.

The sale saw competitive bidding across the full range of types; prices increased as a result and there was a 99% clearance with 1.2 million kilos of wool sold.

Once again there was particular interest in the Blackface wool as well as continuing interest in the Medium and Mule wool.

Welsh Mountain was also sought after and specialist types such as Bluefaced Leicester once again achieved record prices.

Since the start of the year auction prices have increased by over 35% with the average price in last week’s sale reaching 73p per kilo.

The co-operative's mission is to drive sustainable demand for wool in order to maximise the value of it for its producers.

It does this through the collective marketing of the clip on behalf of its members.

Andrew Hogley, CEO British Wool, said the co-operative remained optimistic that the current strong demand would be sustained.

He added that the recovery in the wool market would continue through the year and that this would result in further price improvement.

"Every kilo of wool handled makes an important contribution to supporting British Wool," Mr Hogley said.

"As we head towards winter and with over 1m kilos of wool being delivered into us this season from producers who did not deliver in the 2020 season, I’d encourage any producers who still have wool on the farm to deliver this into us."