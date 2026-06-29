Prime Shropshire arable land hits market for £650,000

More than 52 acres of Grade 2 arable land in East Shropshire has come to the market with a guide price of £650,000.

The 52.68-acre block at Hem, near Shifnal, is being sold through Halls and is expected to attract interest from neighbouring farmers, landowners and investors.

The guide price equates to around £12,340 per acre.

The land has roadside access from Field Lane and is described as a versatile block of productive arable ground.

Grade 2 land is classed as very good quality agricultural land, capable of supporting a wide range of crops.

Halls said the block’s accessibility, cropping history and location close to Shifnal are likely to make it attractive to farmers looking to add to their existing acreage, as well as buyers seeking an agricultural investment.

Louise Preece, head of rural professional at Halls, said the land had demonstrated its productive capacity through a range of recent crops.

She said: “Cropping in recent years has included cereals, potatoes and poppies, demonstrating the versatility and productive capacity of the land which is classed as Grade 2.”

The land may also offer potential for an environmental stewardship scheme, giving buyers an additional option alongside continued arable production.

Ms Preece said: “The land has great potential to join an environmental stewardship scheme, if the purchaser desires.”

The sale comes at a time when well-located, accessible blocks of productive arable land continue to attract competition, particularly where they can be added to existing farm businesses.

Ms Preece said: “The market for arable land remains active, with discerning buyers continuing to compete for high-quality and accessible blocks in sought-after areas, such as East Shropshire.”

The land is located just over a mile from Shifnal and around two and a half miles from Telford.

Bridgnorth and Newport are both within nine miles, giving the block strong accessibility within a well-established farming area.