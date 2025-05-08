Prime Video unveils new trailer for fourth series of Clarkson's Farm

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer and release schedule for the eagerly awaited fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm, which will begin streaming globally from 23 May.

The new series, starring Jeremy Clarkson and his motley Diddly Squat crew, promises more agricultural antics, ambitious schemes and plenty of rural chaos.

Episodes 1–4 will be released on 23 May, followed by episodes 5–6 on 30 May, and the final two episodes (7–8) landing on 6 June.

In the upcoming season, Clarkson takes on the role of a pub landlord while pursuing his vision of a farm-to-fork restaurant.

The new series will also highlight the struggles of British farmers, including rising operational costs.

Clarkson, who is now seen as a vocal advocate for farmers, recently joined a protest in London against the government’s proposed inheritance tax on farms.

Prime Video's official synopsis reads: "Jeremy is taking on his most ambitious project yet, setting out to buy a pub that will reignite his Farm to Fork restaurant vision.

"But the road to becoming a landlord isn’t exactly straightforward, and with new faces, new livestock and new machinery arriving at the farm, life at Diddly Squat is busier than ever.

"After rounding off Season 3 with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to discover that life on the farm has become rather different.

"Kaleb has embarked on a nationwide tour with a one-man show about farming, Lisa is away working on another new product line, and Jeremy has been left to run the farm by himself.

"Of course, help is soon sorely needed, and the welcome arrival of a new farmhand not only gets the farm shipshape in record time - it also gives Jeremy time to think."