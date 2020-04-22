Prince Charles says farmers owed 'enormous debt of gratitude'

Prince Charles has hailed farmers for feeding the nation during the coronavirus outbreak

Prince Charles has said the UK owes farmers 'an enormous debt of gratitude' for producing food during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Prince of Wales praised farmers, growers and food producers in an interview with Country Life magazine.

He talked about a new found appreciation for the British farming industry which is developing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What this national crisis has also brought home, dare I say it, is how much we rely on our agricultural community and all those in the food supply chain, from field to fork," the prince said.







"The retailers have been doing an outstanding job responding to the unprecedented pressures, and so has the entire supply chain.

"The delivery drivers, shelf-stackers and all the others serving shoppers are providing an immensely important service in this time of great need."

He went on to say that, 'of course, it all begins with farmers'.

A keen advocate of countryside issues himself, Prince Charles said the Covid-19 crisis had shown how the public should never take food for granted.

"When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought?" he asked.

"Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be.

"Food does not happen by magic. If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted."