Prince Charles to step down from Duchy Home Farm

Prince Charles has run the Gloucestershire estate Duchy Home Farm for 35 years

Prince Charles is set to step down from running his 900-acre organic farm in Gloucestershire after 35 years of running it, it has been reported.

The heir to the throne 'will not renew lease' on Duchy Home Farm because he 'will be expected to be king at some point'.

He turned the farm organic in 1985 and started selling Duchy Originals products, sold in retailers such as Waitrose and Ocado.

The farm supplies carrots and potatoes to restaurants, supermarkets, and local schools as a wholesaler.







It also keeps rare livestock breeds such as Tamworth pigs, Irish Moiled pigs, Gloucester, Shetland and British White cattle.

At the time, Charles was credited with using 'pioneering agriculture techniques' to produce this organic food.

But he is expected to quit operations at Home Farm, with the next tenancy to be announced later this year, according to The Sun.

A source told the paper: “It will be a wrench to give up Home Farm but the prince will continue to farm organically at Sandringham.”

Charles is now reportedly looking to convert the 2000-acre Sandringham estate into the UK's biggest organic sheep farm.

He took over the Norfolk estate from Prince Philip last year and achieved organic status this summer.

It comes as Prince Charles made a 'significant' donation to a new farming charity following the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on farmers.