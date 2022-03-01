Prince William celebrates St David's Day on family farm

A Welsh farming family have today hosted Prince William and Kate Middleton on their farm near Abergavenny as part of St David's Day celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Pant Farm, located in Llanvetherine, Monmouthshire, home of farmers Gary and Jess Yeomans and their family.

The family showcased PGI Welsh Black beef and goats’ cheese production, both of which are produced on the Yeomans’ farm.

They have built up the goat herd after securing a local goat cheese contract and now milk 600 goats, supplying Abergavenny Fine Foods.

The Yeomans also have Welsh Black beef cattle and have recently added a holiday let to the business.

They have taken part in agri-environment schemes and are moving towards more regenerative practices where sustainability is key.

The farm employs one full time member of staff and four part-time relief milkers as well as relying on a host of local businesses to help with the running of the farm.

Gary is a former NFU Cymru County Chairman and Jess is a previous winner of the NFU Cymru Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award.

Gary said his family was 'honoured' to have hosted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the farm during St David's Day celebrations.

"It was a pleasure to be able to show them around the stock and discuss with them the issues we are currently facing as farmers here in Wales," he said.

"Farming is at the heart of rural communities all over Wales, and the support we give to and receive from local businesses in the area all mean we can continue producing high quality, affordable food."

He added: "Without the services and expertise of these wider businesses, I would not be able to maximise efficiency on this farm.

“Without our staff, we would not be able to devote time and energy to all we do for food production and the environment to such a high standard."

David Edwards, NFU Cymru County Chairman for Monmouthshire, said Pant Farm was a 'perfect example' of a Welsh family farm.

"Seeing Pant Farm championing its very own PGI Welsh Black beef and goats’ cheese that is manufactured in Abergavenny, illustrates the perfect supply chain that is fully functional.

"It is really important that the primary food producers are treated fairly so this works all the way through to the consumer whilst ensuring provenance is championed.”