Prince William highlights his 'passion' for farming

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about his 'passion' for farming in a new documentary to be aired on 24 October

Prince William has highlighted his family's 'passion' for farming in a new documentary to be aired this week.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed to ITV that his children are already playing on tractors and his son, George, is 'obsessed' with agriculture.

It comes as he prepares to one day inherit his father's Duchy of Cornwall, which covers around 130,000 acres across 23 counties.

To be aired on 24 October, the two-part documentary series marks the Prince of Wales's 50th working year as the Duke of Cornwall.







The programme shows William speaking to farming families who work on the sprawling estate.

“My children are already playing on the tractors and … it’s so important to get outside, and have the children understand nature,” he said.

Speaking of his love for all things farming related, he admitted that he is “very passionate” about agriculture: “I just want to learn more about it.”

One scene shows tenant farmer Mervyn Keeling explain to the Duke of Cambridge that Brexit is a big issue for the industry.

“We had a meeting with your father, he arranged it about Brexit … but even they couldn’t answer the questions for us,” the farmer said.

“Because nobody knows, but it was nice, ‘cos I spoke to him afterwards, and your dad said he knows, and he was interested … he wants to make sure it’s right for us and for the countryside.”

The principal activity of the Duchy is the sustainable and commercial management of its land and properties, which are placed mostly in the South West of England.