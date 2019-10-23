Princess Anne learns about grass-fed beef on Scottish farm

The Princess Royal visited the 100 hectare farm, which has a finishing cattle system with no housing, making use of high-quality grass and winter forage crops

A Scottish farming family welcomed royalty on Monday after Princess Anne visited their enterprise which prides itself on successful grazing management.

The Princess Royal visited 'Damn Delicious' at Thankerton Camp Farm, Biggar, which consists of a farm, butchery and shop business.

She was given a tour of the farm by owner Michael Shannon, who is a passionate advocate of grass-based farming systems and top-quality Scotch Beef PGI and Scotch Lamb PGI production.

The tour included viewing the paddock and rotational grazing system as Mr Shannon explained the grass varieties and grazing management techniques he uses to ensure optimal grass utilisation.







Princess Anne also learnt about Mr Shannon’s participation in the UK GrassCheck project as well as his overwintering system where his cattle graze on forage crops with access to bales of silage - a system pioneered by the farmer.

Mr Shannon farms 100 hectares at Thankerton Camp Farm, where he runs a finishing cattle system with no housing, making use of high-quality grass and winter forage crops.

He currently finishes approximately 150 Aberdeen Angus and Shorthorn cross cattle a year, two thirds of which he sells through Damn Delicious.

He also runs a flock of 220 ewes producing finished lamb for the shop.

During the visit, the Princess Royal also viewed the butchery units and farm shop, whilst Mr Shannon introduced his three staff members.

He explained his diverse product range and the importance of his online business.

The royal visitor then unveiled a plaque and signed a visitors’ book before being presented with a gift box of Damn Delicious Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb products.

Mr Shannon said: “For us here at Thankerton Camp, we are proud of all parts of our business from our innovative grazing management system which increases production and saves costs, to our successful online and farm shop business.

“We are committed to top quality produce and service and are currently investing in the expansion of the butchery and farm shop business, with a particular focus on growing online sales.”

Quality Meat Scotland said Mr Shannon's business is a 'great example' of a Scottish farm using innovative methods to build on the reputation of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb.