Princess Anne visits Scottish farm to see sustainability achievements

A Scottish Borders farm welcomed Princess Anne as part of a guide showcasing the work that farmers are doing to make the industry more sustainable.

JRB Wilson & Sons, Cowbog Farm hosted the Princess Royal as part of the Monitor Farm Programme, supported by the UK's red meat levies.

The farm, based in Roxburgh one of nine Monitor Farms in Scotland, is a mixed tenanted, 242-hectacre farm of two holdings with a contract farming arrangement with Roxburgh Estates.

Home to the Wilson family, son Robert and his wife Lucy run the business with the help of his parents Joan and Ron Wilson MBE.

All four were joined on the day by Deputy Lieutenant, John Jeffrey to give the Princess Royal a guided tour of the cattle and lambing sheds, fields as well as the farm’s agritourism venture enterprise.

The visit was part of the Monitor Farm programme in Scotland, managed by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and the AHDB.

The programme aims to help farms reach economic, social, and environmental sustainability by optimising production through farmer led knowledge exchange with support from specialists and experts.

Many thanks to the Wilson family, who hosted a visit from HRH The Princess Royal yesterday at Cowbog Farm, one of the nine Monitor Farms. The Princess was given a guided tour of the farm, unveiled a plaque, and planted a gum tree.

More info here: https://t.co/uqJJwbU5rE pic.twitter.com/C91dNYAVA9 — QMS (@qmscotland) March 24, 2023

In the cattle shed, Robert discussed his own cattle while Beth Alexander, Monitor Farm Programme Manager at QMS, explained the importance of the Monitor Farm project.

They expanded on the wider work being done to support Scotch Beef GI, Scotch Lamb GI and Specially Selected Pork.

Out in the field, Robert highlighted how cattle are playing a pivotal role in arable rotation and best practice.

This year the field will be split as part of the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) – a decision that will benefit wild bird cover and support biodiversity.

The topic of the new sheep enterprise was covered in the lambing shed, with children Henry and Lottie Wilson discussing their interest in the farm and upcoming lambing.

The final stop on the tour was The Old Stable where Lucy Wilson explained the foundation and growth of the business – Wilson’s Farm and Kitchen – and their vision for the future.

To commemorate the day and her support of the farming industry, Princess Anne unveiled a plaque, signed the farm’s visitors’ book and planted a gum tree on the farm in honour of Lucy Wilson’s Australian heritage.

Robert said: “It was an absolute privilege to have the Princess Royal visit Cowbog Farm and hear about the work we’re doing to improve farming practices in Scotland.

"There’s still much to be done, but it is reassuring to know that we have the support of Princess Anne as we continue to explore new opportunities and challenges.”

Beth Alexander, Monitor Farm Programme Manager, added: “Our aim is to support Scottish farmers in adapting their businesses to become sustainable and resilient.

"Cowbog Farm is just one of nine farms leading the way in achieving this – not just through best practice but by inspiring the next generation of farmers.”