Princess Anne visits St. Ewe Free Range Eggs to open new packing centre

Princess Anne has visited the multi-award-winning free-range egg producer, St. Ewe Free Range Eggs, to open a new grading and packing centre.

The purpose-built packing centre has allowed the Cornish family-run company to expand its processing facilities and upgrade its production infrastructure, as well as providing future growth potential.

The Princess Royal was invited to unveil a plaque to commemorate the opening of the new centre and was presented with a Cornish hamper by the seven-year-old daughter of CEO, Lucia Tonks.

Built with the support of Defra grant funding, the purpose-built grading and packing centre spans 50,000 sq. ft.

Along with specialist machinery, it has enabled growth from 1m eggs per week to 2-3m eggs per week at present; with far more scope for future development.

With the processing capacity of the business having increased more than five-fold, this in turn has generated more employment opportunities within the local community.

Bex Tonks, CEO of St Ewe Free Range Eggs said: “We are honoured to have had the Princess Royal officially open our centre, and hope that it will demonstrate how our British family business supports other family farms around the UK.

"If it wasn’t for their dedication to farming and the hard work of our whole team, St. Ewe Free Range Eggs wouldn’t be where they are today."

She added: "British farmers play such an important role in nurturing the nation's food system, as well as delivering a wide range of environmental and rural community benefits which span well beyond the farm gates.

"Supporting British has never been so important, and we feel incredibly proud to be part of this magnificent industry."

The Tonks Family diversified into poultry in 1982 and founded St Ewe Free Range Eggs in 2007 when they began packing their own free-range eggs for the supermarkets under their own brand.