Princess Royal marks 75 years of British Wool at South Molton

The Princess Royal has helped mark the 75th anniversary of British Wool with a visit to its South Molton depot in Devon, celebrating three-quarters of a century supporting sheep farmers and promoting the value of homegrown wool.

The occasion carried added significance as it coincides with Her Royal Highness’s own 75th birthday year, uniting two milestones that underline a shared commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship and rural communities.

During her visit, the Princess Royal, who is President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), toured the depot’s grading facilities, met staff and local farmers, and heard how British Wool is driving greater use of natural, traceable fibres across fashion, furnishings and interiors.

To commemorate the anniversary, she unveiled a plaque at the site and was presented with a handcrafted shepherd’s crook by British Wool chairman Jim Robertson, symbolising the organisation’s heritage and close ties with the farming community.

Andrew Hogley, chief executive of British Wool, said: “It was an enormous honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, to our South Molton depot in this milestone year.

"Her Royal Highness’s lifelong support for British farming and her deep understanding of the UK’s fashion and textile sector made this a truly special day for everyone involved.

“British wool has been woven through generations of farmers and makers since 1950, and it continues to play a vital role in sustainable fashion and interiors today.

"The Princess Royal’s visit is a fitting tribute to an industry that is both proud of its past and optimistic about its future.”

The South Molton depot is one of eight regional centres run by British Wool, which collects and grades fleeces from thousands of farmers across the UK.

The visit forms part of a wider programme of anniversary events being held at depots nationwide this autumn, recognising the people, skills and traditions that have shaped the industry for generations.