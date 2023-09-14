Proactive steps needed now to combat future droughts, experts say

Experts are pushing for more investment now to ensure farmers and other water users are in the best position ahead of future droughts.

The National Drought Group, in its most recent meeting on Wednesday (13 September), heard that proactive steps are 'needed now' while water supply is stable.

The government, conservation experts, water firms and farm leaders discussed how to best ensure the needs of the public, farmers, industry and nature.

National Drought Group members heard that the wet summer means water resources are in a 'generally healthy position' as autumn nears.

Recent hot weather has meant river flows have fallen, while some water companies have reported increases in demand for water.

Despite the wetter weather over the summer, the meeting heard that sectors continue to prepare for all weather eventualities, both in the short and longer term.

Representatives at the meeting emphasised the need for planning for all droughts, including severe droughts.

The changeable weather already experienced this year continues - with a hot and dry late May and June, and wet weather throughout July and August.

Despite the recent hot start to September, most rivers, reservoirs and groundwater are at levels expected for this time of year.

The exceptions are Cornwall, Devon and north Norfolk, which remain in drought.

Water Minister Rebecca Pow said: “We must take every opportunity to ensure we get ahead of potential hot, dry weather, particularly now as we head into the cooler months.

"We are funding more on-farm reservoirs and better irrigation equipment for farmers, we have secured significant investment to increase our water resilience, and we are ensuring key water supply infrastructure, such as reservoirs, can be built more quickly."