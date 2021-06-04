Coming Soon

Processor Cranswick gains carbon neutrality accreditation

4 June 2021 | by FarmingUK Team | News, Renewables and Environment
Farming minister Edwin Poots with Cranswick Country Foods site director Tony Demaine
Cranswick Country Foods has become the first agri-food company in Northern Ireland to achieve carbon neutral certification.

Cranswick's Ballymena agri-food manufacturing site is the first in its sector in the province to achieve certification PAS 2060.

It follows a three-year investment in a range of efficiency and carbon cutting projects.

The key milestone is a critical step in the site’s journey to net zero - a goal it aims to reach by 2040.

To achieve carbon neutrality Cranswick have switched to 100% renewable electricity to new LED lighting, and heat recovery systems.

Speaking at a visit to Cranswick, farming minister Edwin Poots said the processor was 'leading the way' with green changes.

“We all have a role to play in order to protect and enhance our environment in a sustainable way," he said.

“Cranswick’s achievement is a great asset for NI as we prepare for the UK hosting of COP26 in Glasgow this November.

"I commend its commitment to a net zero journey and look forward to celebrating the next milestone in this important pathway."