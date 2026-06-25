Processor cuts could leave 10,000 pigs a week without a market

Independent pig producers are warning of a looming autumn crisis, with as many as 10,000 pigs a week potentially left without a market following processor cuts.

The warning dominated the National Pig Association’s latest Pig Industry Group meeting, where producers and allied industry members discussed the impact of recent reductions announced by major processors.

One producer member described the situation as "a nightmare", adding: "This is as bad a situation as I’ve never known."

The producer said farmers were "upset and traumatised" because many did not know whether they would be able to sell their pigs in three or four months’ time.

They said that while producers had previously faced contracts being torn up or agreed numbers not being taken, pigs had usually still found a buyer at another price.

The current situation, they warned, had left independent producers in "uncharted waters".

The producer said farmers could understand processors making cuts across the board, but argued that sudden and much larger reductions to individual contracts were far harder to manage.

"If processors are making cuts of 10% across the board, producers can understand and work with that," they said. "It’s when it’s 100% or half your contract, and you don’t know what you’re going to do with the pigs."

They added: "Everybody knows, you can’t just turn the tap off. That is unprecedented and quite frankly, morally wrong, in my opinion."

The NPA said it was difficult to know exactly how the situation would unfold once the cuts take effect from the autumn. However, it said there was a broad consensus that around 10,000 pigs a week could be left without an outlet.

The association is preparing to launch a member survey to build a fuller picture of the scale of the problem.

The meeting also heard that producers needed clarity over whether markets would be available in six or 12 months’ time, but members said no one was currently able to provide those assurances.

As a result, a number of independent producers are again understood to be considering their future in the pig sector.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson opened the meeting by inviting discussion on measures that could help create more sustainable supply chain arrangements over the medium and long term.

The association is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Stephen Morgan, to raise industry concerns. Pig Industry Group members discussed the priorities they believe should be put to the minister if the meeting goes ahead.

A key concern was the length of contracts currently used in the sector.

Members discussed the limitations of six-month contracts and agreed that the NPA’s guidance on the Fair Dealing Obligations (Pigs) Regulations 2025 should be amended to specify a minimum 12-month notice period.

They said this would cover the lifecycle of the pig and give producers more time to make breeding decisions when supply arrangements change.

Pricing was another major issue, with members raising concerns about the use of the “shout price” by some processors as part of pig pricing formulas.

The NPA said there were concerns that the mechanism, used alongside measures such as the Standard Pig Price and cost of production elements, was being used to adjust prices and keep payments to producers low.

Members said this was contributing to a wide range of prices being paid by major pig buyers.

The association is now exploring what could be done to address the issue, potentially through the Fair Dealing Obligations regulations. It will also look at the possibility of a separate code of practice for the pig supply chain.

Forecasting was also discussed, with members noting that it was an area the new regulations were meant to address.

Mark Haighton, AHDB’s pork sector director, said AHDB was currently seeking industry views on what information could be gathered and shared to help the supply chain better manage supply and demand.

This includes looking at what producers need, what additional data is available and whether the pig sector could learn from forecasting systems used in poultry.

The need to support producers’ mental health was also highlighted.

The NPA said it would discuss the situation with charities including the Farming Community Network and ensure members know where to access help.

The warning leaves the independent pig sector facing urgent questions over contracts, pricing and market access before processor cuts take effect in the autumn.