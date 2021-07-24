Processors call for 'clear guidance' as 'pingdemic' fears grow

Meat processors have urged the government to publish more information giving 'clear, unambiguous guidance' on which food production sites are exempt from self-isolating.

It was announced this week that more than 10,000 people who work in the UK food supply chain will be exempt from Covid-19 isolation rules.

Defra Secretary George Eustice said that the government had made a special exception for the food industry for 'very obvious reasons'.

But fears continue to grow for large parts of the economy due to the so-called 'pingdemic' crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people being asked to self-isolate last week.

Some meat processors have seen up to 10 percent of their workforce absent due to staff being told to isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Eustice said the government had identified nearly 500 'key' sites, including about 170 supermarket depots and over two hundred manufacturers, such as dairy companies.

However, food industry groups have criticised the government for not unveiling which sites or firms are on that list.

The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) said there were still key details missing along with a lack of clear guidance on how the rules would apply to individual companies and workers in the sector.

"We urgently need government to publish more information giving clear, unambiguous guidance on which sites are exempt, which job roles qualify for exemption and exactly how these new rules will be applied.

"We also question the government’s decision to end the provision of free lateral flow testing kits to companies last Monday just as the ‘pingdemic’ started to take hold.

"This just makes it more difficult and more expensive for companies to provide workplace testing and will inevitably start filtering through into higher food prices," the industry body said.

Richard Harrow, chief executive of the British Frozen Food Federation, added that the current situation was 'worse than useless', with confusion 'continuing to pervade'.

The government plans to relax self-isolation rules on 16 August, but the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that 'speed was of the essence' amid staff shortages.

CBI president Karan Bilimoria, said: “With restrictions being lifted and cases rapidly increasing, we urgently need a surefooted approach from government.

“Building and maintaining confidence is key to securing the economic recovery. Mask-wearing in enclosed spaces, especially transport, will help create confidence for both staff and customers, as will clarity around the future availability of free testing for employees.”