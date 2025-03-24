Producer organisations scheme closure 'sparks uncertainty' for growers

Growers have expressed serious concerns over Defra’s ending of the producer organisations (PO) scheme, with the move "sparking uncertainty" for the sector.

Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner confirmed in parliament that the government will close the "EU legacy scheme" at the end of this year.

A PO scheme is a democratically-run enterprise made up of growers who want to improve their position in the marketplace.

They have long fostered collaboration amongst growers and have led to innovations in varietal development, cultivation techniques, and technological adoption.

Mr Zeichner said legislation was in place to close the scheme to English producer organisations on 31 December 2025.

"The government has committed to championing British farming, whilst protecting the environment, and is currently considering the best way to support our farming sectors in the future, including horticulture."

British Berry Growers, which represents a sector worth over £600 million, warned that Defra's move could mean fewer fresh UK-grown berries for shoppers.

“Defra’s decision to end the scheme sparks uncertainty for our growers," said Nick Marston, chairman of the trade organisation.

"The absence of a successor to the scheme also raises concerns about the future competitiveness of British berry producers in relation to their European counterparts.

“Without a structured framework to support collective investment and innovation, there is a risk that UK growers may struggle to maintain their market position."

He asked: "The Scottish government recognises the value of POs in enhancing competitiveness within the supply chain, why not Defra?"

It comes as the industry is already facing a challenging backdrop, with growers are competing with imported fruit.

The share of British berries has shrunk by 2.5% in the last year, while the volume of imported berries increased by over 15%.

Mr Marston said any new scheme should maintain funding at the current level and be based on a three or five-year rolling programme of investment and improvement.

"And, in the meantime, while these new funding mechanisms are put in place, there should be interim funding to ensure continuity," he added.

“What is certain is that any new scheme will need to not only sustain the progress achieved under the outgoing PO model but also equip growers to continue to compete effectively on a global scale.”