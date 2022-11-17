Productive 300-acre Aberdeenshire farm launches on market

A mixed farm extending to over 300-acres in an area of Aberdeenshire renowned for its agricultural quality has launched onto the market.

Barnhill Farm, a landholding with first class arable land and permanent pasture located near Laurencekirk, is now for sale.

The land, situated in a highly productive area of farmland in southern Aberdeenshire, extends in total to 305 acres.

The James Hutton Institute classifies the land as primarily Grades 3(2) and 4(1) with some 4(2).

(Photo: Galbraith)

Barnhill is well suited for livestock grazing, having previously supported a suckler herd, or growing a range of crops.

The farm also includes a derelict farmhouse and cottage, a phone mast which generates an annual income and a range of farm buildings with development potential, subject to planning permission.

Tom Stewart, a partner with Galbraith who is handling the sale, said it was a 'rare opportunity' to acquire a productive farm in an area renowned for its good quality.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"This is a sought-after area for farming and the local infrastructure supports agricultural businesses. We expect a high degree of interest.”

The area is well served by a number of grain merchants, agricultural suppliers and machinery dealers, in addition to the machinery ring.

Auction marts can be found in Forfar and Inverurie, with modern abattoirs situated at Inverurie and Portlethen.

Barnhill Farm is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for offers over £1,700,000 or in two lots.