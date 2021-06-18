Productive arable farm with development potential for sale

A highly productive arable farm located in Perthshire which also has significant development potential is now on the market.

Westerton Farm extends to about 169.7 acres (68.70 hectares), and it includes a traditional farmhouse and a range of adaptable farm buildings.

The current owners bought the farm in 1984, and the system has been centred on a rotation of cereals, potatoes, shopping swedes, together with temporary grass.

The land can be worked to a good depth and regular soil and lime tests have been carried out, along with a programme of ditching and drainage works, which have ensured the land is farmed to its maximum potential.

In addition, a significant proportion of the existing fences have been renewed in recent years.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the property also offered the opportunity for development.

“This is a really superb location, private yet accessible and in one of the most sought-after and scenic parts of rural Perthshire," he said.

"There is the potential to add significant value through modernising of the farmhouse and potentially developing the adjacent barn into one very impressive family home, subject to planning permission.”

Adjoining the farmhouse is a substantial stone-built barn which offers the opportunity for development and integration with the farmhouse.

The current owners commissioned an architect to create illustrative plans, but any future projects would be subject to obtaining the necessary building and planning consents.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The land has been classified as a mixture of Grade 3.1 and 3.2 and is predominantly all down to arable, with a small parcel of amenity woodland.

Westerton Farm is for sale as a whole for offers over £1.37 million, or in three lots.

A closing date for all formal offers has been set for 12 noon on 7 July.