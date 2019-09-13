Productive block of 141 acres on market

The hill ground is currently leased for grazing on a seasonal basis (Photo: Galbraith)

A productive block of 141 acres of pasture and hill ground in Perth and Kinross is now on the open market.

The land, on sale as a whole for £180,000 or in two lots, sits in an accessible location near Auchterarder, land agent Galbraith says.

The property comprises a productive area of east facing hill and pasture ground.

The hill ground is currently leased for grazing on a seasonal basis but would be well suited for a new commercial forestry enterprise, subject to obtaining the necessary planting approval.

Harry Graham of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “We anticipate that the land will appeal to forestry and local farming interests but also other amenity type purchasers who are keen to enter the market for larger areas of grazing and hill ground.”

The lowest point of the holding is 210m above sea level, rising to 270m above sea level at its highest point, offering 'stunning views' over the surrounding countryside.

The land, near a popular walking route, is principally east facing and has been classified by The James Hutton Institute as a mixture of Grade 5.2 and 5.3.

The property is accessed via a number of field gates located to the south of the holding, which lead off from a private road which connects with the A823.