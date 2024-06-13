Productive block of arable land in Northumberland now for sale

A productive block of arable land in a scenic setting in Northumberland has launched onto the market.

The land at Newton Red House Farm extends to 173 acres (70ha) and is divided into five fields, agency Galbraith says.

The land is mainly south facing and is considered capable of producing consistently good yields of a range of crops.

The fields are well laid out and of a generous size, easily accommodating modern farming machinery.

The land has in recent times produced cereal crops in rotation, although potatoes and sugar beet have been grown in the past.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Will Blair of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the sale was an excellent opportunity to acquire a major landholding, with productive land and well-proportioned fields.

“In recent times the landowner has adopted a more regenerative farming approach with the commercial cropping complemented by legume fallow and beans, within a Countryside Stewardship Scheme.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"It is believed that this will have been beneficial in terms of soil structure and fertility," he said.

The land is classified as Grade 3 on the MAFF Land Use Capability Classification, with soils of the Wighill, Hall and Hallsworth series.

There are commercial and co-operative grain stores in the local area.

The land at Newton Red House is for sale as a whole through Galbraith, for a guide price of £1.7m.