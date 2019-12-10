Productive block of hill ground on market

The property presents an 'excellent opportunity' to acquire a hill ground in rural Scotland

A productive block of hill ground situated in a scenic location in Scotland has now been brought to the open market.

The Land at Brackley Farm, which includes a small loch, boasts views over the surrounding countryside and extends to about 349 acres (141 hectares) in total.

It is located in an elevated position between Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead in rural Argyll & Bute.

Land agents Galbraith said the property presents an 'excellent opportunity' to acquire hill ground in rural Scotland, with 'great amenity value'.







Harry Graham, who is handling the sale, said: “The land at Brackley Farm is situated in an idyllic location, with beautiful vistas in all directions.

“This area is renowned for remarkable scenery and the land is located just to the west of Ardrishaig which sits on the shores of Loch Fyne, midway between Oban and Campbeltown, and is the starting point of the Crinan Canal.

“The land includes a small hill loch known as the Still Loch which has been fished for trout historically and the land could be converted to some form of forestry use subject to obtaining the necessary planting consents.”

The Land at Brackley Farm is situated to the west of Loch Gilp, approximately one mile from Ardrishaig and about 1.5 miles south west of Lochgilphead.

The Kintyre Peninsula is situated to the south and is a quiet and secret corner of Scotland, boasting some of the country’s most spectacular scenery with its hidden bays and long sandy beaches.

The land has been classified as Grade 6.3 by The James Hutton Institute and surrounds the Kilduskland Reservoir which serves Ardrishaig.

The area is renowned for its remarkable scenery

The land rises from 212m above sea level to 295m and is situated in a single block between two existing forestry plantations, and is bound to the north by Cruach Breacain which rises to 360m.

It is accessed directly from a private forestry track that leads south west from the A83.

This area is a popular field sports destination with a number of estates in the vicinity offering driven and walked-up game shooting.

It is also a region popular with hill walkers and cyclists, with a variety of tracks to suit all levels of fitness.

The land is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £225,000.