Productive farmland for sale in prime Stirlingshire spot

The land is well suited for the purposes of grazing, fodder or arable production (Photo: Galbraith)

A large block of productive farmland in Stirlingshire has been brought to the market, offering a 'good variety of options' for purchasers.

Land at Redhall, near Fallin, on the eastern fringes of Stirling, is for sale as a whole or in four lots with 50.65ha (125.16 acres) of land available.

According to property agency Galbraith, the land is well suited for the purposes of grazing, fodder or arable production, and is all classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute.

The land forms part of the well-known Carse of Stirling soil with the generalised soil type being classified as mineral gleys which is traditionally well suited to the growth of fodder, specifically Timothy Hay, and a range of arable crops.







It is predominantly flat in aspect lying approximately 10m above sea level, and falling away to approximately 3m above sea level down the western boundary at the Bannock Burn.

Alistair Christie, partner at Galbraith who is handling the sale said: “The land enjoys a central belt location and close proximity to Stirling Agricultural Centre and motorway networks which is an advantage for any farming business."

He said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for good quality agricultural land continued to be strong.

"The lotting of this land gives a good variety of options for purchasers and this is likely to generate interest from whole or part-buyers,” Mr Christie added.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Lot 1 extends to a total of 22.01ha (54.38 acres) and also includes three agricultural buildings: a GP shed/workshop, a lean-to and a hay shed.

The land included in Lot 2, located to the immediate north of the farm steading, extends to a total of 8.31ha (20.53 acres) or thereby.

It is currently utilised for fodder production and grazing of livestock. Lot 2 also includes a set of former sheep handling pens and two agricultural sheds.

Lot 3 extends to a total of 14.69ha (36.29 acres) and is made up of one principal block of fodder/arable land and one enclosure of permanent pasture.

The land included in Lot 4 extends to a total of 5.64ha (13.94 acres) and forms a single field enclosure and is accessed direct from Bannockburn Station Road.

The land is being offered as a whole for offers over £515,000. It is also available in lots as follows: Lot 1 – offers over £260,000; Lot 2 – offers over £75,000; Lot 3 – offers over £125,000; Lot 4 – offers over £55,000.