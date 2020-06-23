Productive farmland for sale on scenic Kintyre peninsula

Galbraith has launched to the market a productive block of pasture and arable land in western Scotland

A productive block of pasture and arable land extending to 73 acres on the scenic Kintyre peninsula has been launched to the market.

The land at No.8 Killeonanm, located near Campbeltown, is for sale as a whole or in four lots, property agents Galbraith said.

Lot 1 is currently down to spring barley and lot 2 has been cropped for cereals historically. Lots 3 and 4 are well suited to fodder and grazing respectively.

The Land at No. 8 Killeonan has been classified as mainly Grade 3.2 and Grade 4.1 by the James Hutton Institute.

Due to the interest already received, a closing date has been set for 12 noon on Wednesday 8 July, Galbraith explained.

Duncan Barrie, who is handling the sale of the land, said: This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a manageable block of arable and pasture ground situated in an idyllic rural setting but within easy access of the public road”.

The land is situated about 2.75 miles to the south west of Campbeltown, on the Kintyre peninsula

The land rises overall from 15m above sea level at its lowest point, adjacent to the Chiskan Water, to 120m above sea level at its highest point to the north west of the land holdings.

Situated about 2.75 miles to the south west of Campbeltown, on the Kintyre peninsula, the land is divided into four separate blocks all of which are accessed via private roads which lead from the B842.

The asking price for each lot is as follows: Lot 1: Offers Over £ 80,000; Lot 2: Offers Over £ 75,000; Lot 3: Offers Over £ 35,000; Lot 4: Offers Over £ 35,000; As a whole: offers over £225,000.