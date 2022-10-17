Productive upland Scottish farm with added green potential for sale

An opportunity to acquire a fertile mixed upland farm with major potential for afforestation and carbon sequestration projects has launched to the market.

Lochurd Farm, a mixed farming enterprise located in the Scottish Borders in a popular livestock area, extends to 1,386-acres.

Properties of this type – a fertile upland farm with added options for afforestation and carbon sequestration – are in high demand, according to Strutt & Parker, which is marketing the farm.

The property includes 62-acres of arable, 89-acres of grass leys, 329-acres of permanent grass, 890-acres of rough grazing, 5-acres of forestry and 11-acres of roads and buildings.

Douglas Orr, estates and farm agency at the firm, said the farm would generate a large amount of interest from both farmers looking to continue the livestock business and those seeking a safe investment opportunity.

“The market for Scottish farmland is robust as the imbalance between supply and demand continues," Mr Orr explained.

"This has been helped by a wave of new entrants populating the market. Many of these are non-farmers who have been waiting in the wings seeking out green investments.”

The farm currently runs as a mixed enterprise, and the buildings have been adapted and constructed to suit this model.

There are a range of traditional and modern farm buildings which provide versatile facilities, including grain storage and livestock housing.

The farm runs as a mixed enterprise, and the buildings have been adapted to suit this model

The farmhouse is situated adjacent to the farm steading and benefits from its own private driveway, attractive rear garden and a sheltered courtyard to the front.

The James Hutton Institute classifies the land’s agricultural capabilities as a combination of grades 4, 5 and 6.

The lower land is capable of producing a narrow range of crops, primarily grassland with short arable breaks of forage and cereal crops, and the higher ground is capable of use as rough grazing with low quality plants.

With regard to forestry potential, the land is classed as F4, F5, F6 and F7, and, therefore, ranges from moderate flexibility for the growth and management of tree crops to being unsuitable for tree production at its highest.

If any new woodland creation meets the requirements of the Woodland Carbon Code, Strutt & Parker says the sale of Woodland Carbon Units could provide significant additional revenue, or opportunities for emission offsetting purposes.

The farm is available via Strutt & Parker for offers over £6,700,000.