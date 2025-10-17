Productivity fund issues £68m tech grants to 8,800 farmers

England’s push to modernise on-farm kit has kicked up a gear, as over 8,800 applicants have been offered support through this year’s Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF), with grant funding agreements now issued.

The funding – worth more than £68.4m – will help farmers invest in productivity-boosting machinery. Defra announced the awards this week, confirming the scale of support available across the sector.

Grants will cover between 40 and 50 per cent of costs, with awards ranging from £1,000 to £25,000 depending on the theme. Support is available for new or ex-display items that meet the minimum specifications set out in the scheme.

As a competitive programme, unsuccessful applicants have been notified by email and told why their bids did not make the cut.

Worcestershire grower Colin J Collins Ltd has already seen the benefits. A grant allowed the farm to invest in a direct drill, cutting fuel use and preserving soil health, as well as a mobile sheep handling system that makes day-to-day livestock work quicker and safer.

In Warwickshire, T H Turner & Son used their funding to transform slurry management. New flow-rate monitors, trailing shoes and near infra-red sensors have slashed emissions, improved soil health and given them real-time control over fertiliser use.

Recipients are urged to read their agreements carefully to understand the terms, conditions and the claim deadline: midday on 31 March 2026.

They must follow the link in their email to accept or decline the offer before the deadline, with the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) available to help with any questions.

Officials stress that the fund is not only about covering costs, but about giving farm businesses the tools to stay competitive.

By supporting investment in cutting-edge equipment, the scheme is helping agriculture become more efficient, more sustainable and better prepared for the future.