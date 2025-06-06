Profitability push: Baroness Batters invites bold ideas from farmers

Farmers are being urged to speak up and help shape the future of British agriculture, as Baroness Minette Batters launches a wide-ranging review into the profitability of the sector.

Appointed by Defra Secretary Steve Reed to lead the review, Baroness Batters has made clear her determination to deliver “meaningful recommendations” to government, food retailers, processors, and manufacturers.

In an open letter to farmers and growers, she said she wants the process to encourage radical thinking and “blue sky” ideas about how to improve profitability across all sectors.

“For every problem or issue, I want to encourage you to think ‘outside-the-box’ on solutions to increase profitability in the sector,” the former NFU president wrote.

“Having said that, the solutions must be deliverable in the world that we live in, not the world we’d like to live in.

"They cannot therefore be limited to government action or interventions alone as they need to be deliverable in the tight fiscal environment this government is operating in.

“As such the solutions must also include what the sector and supply chain can do differently. The review is a rare opportunity to step back and think about how everyone can shape their sector.”

Baroness Batters stressed that she is intentionally taking a wide definition of profitability, grounded in two key principles.

Firstly, farms are businesses that produce an agricultural yield of some kind, as defined by the Agriculture Act.

Secondly, farm income refers to the revenue generated by a farm after all expenses have been deducted—an essential factor for a farm’s viability and its ability to reinvest.

She said: “These factors do not sit solely within the control of farmers and growers, government or the wider supply chain so I must take a system-wide approach.

"To capture this, I see myself as a convenor for your views, opinions and expertise on the challenges you face, what the solutions could be, and what is needed to deliver them."

The review will focus on a small number of high-impact recommendations for the short, medium, and long term.

Each sector is being asked to contribute views by identifying three to four major barriers and/or opportunities related to profitability within their sector.

The review is also seeking corresponding solutions to these challenges, along with case studies that help to demonstrate and illustrate the issues identified.

Baroness Batters intends to present her report to Defra in early October and is requesting submissions from farmers by emailing farmingprofitabilityreview@defra.gov.uk.