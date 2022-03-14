Programme aimed at boosting agri-tech start-ups set to return

A successful ‘pre-accelerator’ programme aimed at boosting sapling agri-tech and agri-food start-ups is set to return this spring.

Cultivate 2.0, run by Harper Adams University in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs, follows the first successful year of the programme delivered by the partnership.

This saw UK agri-tech and agri-food businesses come together for a fully-funded 10-week programme which helped them to take their work to the next level.

Since taking part in the programme last year, participants have gone on to secure sector awards for their work, forge new partnerships and refine their current business practices.

Among those who took part in 2021 was Dave Kilby, founder of data app development firm Coreo, whose apps are used to build tools for surveying for agricultural use.

He said: “I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this programme to anyone looking for a thought provoking and supportive dive into the fundamentals of getting an agri-tech business off the ground.

“Whatever stage you're at, from idea to MVP, there'll be something in Cultivate that will help your business grow."

Applications are now open, with the programme due to start on 4 May with an introductory event where businesses get to meet fellow participants, guest lecturers and more.

Participants will also gain access to the facilities and services of UK-wide Eagle Labs network throughout the programme.

This includes co-working and ‘makerspaces’ for rapid prototyping, with equipment including laser cutters, 3D printers and electronics stations, as well as exclusive access to community events.

Rebecca Payne, Head of the Department of Food, Land and Agri-Business at Harper Adams, said the initial Cultivate programme was a 'fantastic success'

“We have used those insights to refine Cultivate even further for its second incarnation, and are really pleased we are able to build on the success of last year and come back with an even better programme.”

Further information about the Cultivate 2.0 programme, including how to apply, is available online.