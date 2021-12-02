Programme to fund cream of the crop in agri-tech charities

A programme seeking the next generation of leaders working in the global food supply chain has launched, with the chance to gain access to £3,000 worth of funding.

The Emerging Leaders program – sponsored by Eden Search & Select – is offering one future leader working in the sector the fund as well as one-to-one mentoring sessions.

Individuals working within a not-for-profit organisation or charity in agri-tech, fresh, protein and plant-based food manufacturing sectors in the UK can apply.

The new initiative is designed to support the work that not-for-profit organisations and charities undertake and help the next generation of leadership talent realise their potential.

The successful individual will be able to use the funding to pay for an academic qualification, a vocational course, or a research project that will make a difference to the agri industry.

They will also be eligible for four one-hour mentoring sessions with industry sector specialists including company founders, CEOs and senior leaders.

The launch of the Emerging Leaders programme is timely – given the immense pressure many charities have been put under by the pandemic.

Recent research conducted by the Charity Commission revealed that nearly all charities were impacted by the pandemic, with more than 90% saying that there had been a negative impact on service delivery, finances, staff and morale.

Explaining more, David Macaulay, managing director of Eden Search & Select, said: "Working across agri-tech for more than a decade, we’ve wanted to run a scheme of this kind for some time

"While many not-for-profits organisations have proved resilient in the face of Covid, and have adapted their services accordingly, there has, undoubtedly, been a knock-on effect on training and development budgets.

"As a business, with a large network of leadership contacts across the sector, we feel extremely well placed to support future leaders coming through and are excited to review the applications we receive from candidates.”

The deadline for applications is 23:59 on 31 January 2022. Applications should be emailed to: emergingleaders@edensearch.co.uk.