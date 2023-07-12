Project awarded £2.8m to transform sustainability of ruminant sector

A new project has been awarded £2.8 million to develop an innovative feed additive to reduce methane emissions and enhance protein utilisation in ruminants.

Following a Farming Innovation Competition hosted by Defra in partnership with Innovate UK, the Dancing with Daffodils project will look at transforming the efficiency and sustainability of ruminant farming.

The multidimensional project focuses on reducing emissions, improving protein utilisation, cultivating daffodils for farm diversification, and developing an advanced on-farm gas analyser for methane monitoring.

Partnership organisations include Agroceutical Products Ltd, Analox Group, Beneve Ltd, Bioextraction Ltd, Bangor University, CIEL (Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock), Grampian Growers Ltd, among others.

Annie Williams, Business Development Manager at CIEL, said: “Currently, livestock farming faces scrutiny in terms of its environmental impact and resource utilisation, particularly when it comes to methane contributions.

“Through the project, we can work to address these challenges head-on, and find a practical solution for making livestock farming more sustainable.”

The project will focus on the cultivation of a new cash crop - daffodils - for farm diversification purposes, as well as the creation of a precision on-farm gas analyser to monitor methane emissions.

The consortium of organisations said they will work closely with farmers and policymakers throughout the project's lifecycle to ensure alignment with the sector's needs and priorities.

Ms Williams said: "By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the consortium aims to bring tangible benefits to the farming community while contributing to national and global sustainability goals.

"We’re delighted to receive funding from the government and Innovate UK for the consortium project and it demonstrates their commitment to driving sustainable agriculture."