Project explores benefits of pork reared on forage rich pasture

Research trials have shown that pork reared on a forage rich pasture contained a significant increase in omega 3 fatty acids compared to a conventional system.

The project compared the meat quality of pigs from two groups, one group reared on a combination of forage and concentrates and the other on concentrates only.

It looked at the effects that different diets can have on the quality of pork, with hopes that the findings could potentially add value to the product.

The novel research project was undertaken at Forest Coalpit Farm, located in the Brecon Beacons, by Menter Moch Cymru and Farming Connect.

Melanie Cargill, Menter Moch Cymru Project Manager said: “This is the first project of its kind and it’s encouraging to see that significant differences in the pork were identified.

"More research will need to be conducted in this area, and so hopefully the results from this study will act as a catalyst for further research.”

The quality of their pork is important to Kyle Holford and Lauren Smith of Forest Coalpit Farm, who run their own 20 sow farrow to finish herd of their own breed of Welsh Black (Large Black X Duroc) pigs on pasture and woodlands.

They butcher and sell their produce directly to customers in pork boxes and also supply award winning restaurants and butchers.

Mr Holford said: “I’m often sat eating some of our pork pondering why it tastes so great, obviously it’s a variety of factors; breed, free-range, management and diet.

"I wanted to do this project in order to find out what role forage had on flavour and quantify the benefits it brings.

“Our main focus was on analysing the fats as this is where the difference shows up on other species. As well as this we weighed the pigs throughout to see if forage brings any production benefits as well.

"From this project we hope to learn the value of forage in an outdoor pig operation whether it’s from a production benefit, taste or for carbon sequestration and environmental benefits,” he added.

The project looked at addressing the increase desire from consumers to see quality and traceability in their produce.

“It’s been fascinating to look at the relationship between feeding pigs forage and the effect it has on meat and fat quality," Mr Holford added.

"I’m still amazed that this is the first project of this kind. And to find out that it effects the fat and makes a healthier product is just phenomenal.

"This just shows there is even more benefit to raising pigs outside on grass and other producers can use this to quantify it and add value to an already great product."

Dafydd Owen, pig technical officer for Farming Connect, said the results of the project were 'great' for producers looking to add value by offering a unique selling point.

"There are health and environmental benefits from pig finishing on grass in line with the growing desire for quality and traceability in products," he added.