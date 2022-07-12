Project seeks to offer new hope for vulnerable native pig breed

A conservation project has been announced offering new hope for the future of the Large White Pig, a rare native pedigree pig breed.

The new project will see the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) and the British Pig Association (BPA) jointly purchase 10 pedigree Large White Pigs.

These will be selected from the most vulnerable Large White bloodlines and least related to the rest of the population.

The pigs, known internationally as ‘The Yorkshire Pig’, will join tailored breeding programmes at five RBST-accredited farm parks across the UK.

The project aims to ensure at least five breeding females for each these 10 key lines in at least five different herds.

The original pedigree population in the UK has been in decline for many years, and is teetering on the brink.

Both groups say the move will secure vulnerable pedigree bloodlines to strengthen the breed’s genetic diversity, and also improve its geographic dispersal.

RBST chief executive, Christopher Price said the Large White Pig was part of the UK's rural heritage, but also important to food and farming.

“The Large White Pig is a wonderful breed, rooted in Yorkshire but at one time it was being exported all over the world thanks to its many attributes including hardiness, fast growth and excellence in crossbreeding.

"But breed numbers are sadly very low now and the pace of continued decline is really concerning."

The Large White Pig has had a significant influence in the commercial pig industry and the development of the hybrid pig.

It enjoyed enormous popularity in the 1950s but breed numbers declined dramatically in the aftermath of the Foot and Mouth crisis of 2001.

As the pig industry has followed the poultry industry with increasing consolidation and vertical integration, the number of pedigree Large Whites in the hands of independent breeders is now at an all time low.

BPA chief executive, Marcus Bates said: “The Large White Pig, exported from the UK for more than 100 years is the foundation of every commercial pig industry around the world: virtually any joint in the supermarket today will have some degree of Large White in its genetic make-up.

"This project will strengthen the breed’s genetic diversity and geographic dispersal around the UK, both of which are crucial for any rare breed’s future.

"I am delighted that three young pedigree breeders will be mentored to play leading roles in the programme, helping build the conservation skills and experience which are vital for the future of our rare breeds.”

In 1955 there were more than 7200 independent breeders of pedigree Large Whites. Today there are less than 50 breeders keeping the original bloodlines alive.

In April 2022 the breed was added to the highest Priority category on the RBST’s annual Watchlist after the breed suffered a further significant decline in numbers in 2021.