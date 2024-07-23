Proposed national park in Galloway slammed as 'unacceptable'

Scottish farm leaders have said they will continue to oppose the Scottish government's proposals for Galloway to become a new national park.

The region was chosen from a five-strong shortlist after a lengthy review of criteria, despite concern from farming groups.

If given the official designation, Galloway will be the first national park in the UK in about 15 years.

NFU Scotland said the creation of a new national park in Scotland was 'unacceptable', a view it said was supported by 93% of the union's members.

Dumfriesshire, Stewartry, Wigtownshire, East and South Ayrshire could be impacted by the proposal, it added.

Concerns surround the potential impact on the planning process, an increase in bureaucracy, livestock worrying, rural crime and the possible consequences for local food production.

NFU Scotland's vice president, Alasdair Macnab said: “I can reassure our farmers in the Galloway area that we will continue to support your opposition every step of the way.

“It is clear that existing parks have failed to make a positive contribution to farming and crofting.

"The consultation process now starting must be transparent, credible and inclusive – which it has not been in Galloway to date.”

A further investigation will now be undertaken into Galloway's suitability to join Scotland's two existing parks at the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon unveiled the decision at Shambellie House, within the proposed new park.

She said: "The proposal is community led, has the backing of many local businesses and makes a strong case on the benefits that national park status will bring for people who live in the area, for the local economy and for the environment."

But NFU Scotland said farming and food production must be central in any future decision about a possible Galloway national park.

Mr Macnab said: “Scottish government must bring forward independent evidence of the value that the existing National Parks bring to farmers and the local community.

"A robust case to demonstrate why the National Park outcomes cannot be achieved by other existing funding programmes such as VisitScotland and regional enterprise bodies must be provided.

“Given the importance of the rural economy to the area, those who live and work within the proposed Galloway area deserve a platform for economic growth and development.”