Pub Landlord Al Murray confirmed as Free Range Egg Awards host

Comedian Al Murray will be the celebrity host of the Free Range Egg Awards 2023, which takes place on 15 November at the Telford International Centre.

Al will bring a night of comedy and his famous Pub Landlord persona to entertain hundreds of egg producers and industry representatives.

He will then present trophies and prizes to stand-out farmers, food businesses and individuals involved in free range egg production.

Organised by the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA), the awards event is held in partnership with Noble Foods.

This year’s dinner is set to be the biggest ever and follows the restyled BFREPA Live! show and exhibition which takes place on site during the day.

The whole event is being hosted at a new, larger venue – the Telford International Centre – and is open to members and non-members of BFREPA, and any businesses connected to the sector.

BFREPA Live! gives producers an opportunity to come together and celebrate the industry, as well as reflecting on and finding solutions to the industry’s biggest challenges.

Kate Dickinson, BFREPA’s events manager said: “We want BFREPA Live! to be a completely fresh, modern show which attracts more producers and industry exhibitors to meet each other and discuss the future of egg production.

“The social and celebratory element of the evening is also being more ambitious, with more guests and a stand-out celebrity host in Al Murray.

“We have worked really hard to make the whole day and night both attractive and affordable for egg producers, who we appreciate will need to take time away from the farm to attend.”

Reflecting the difficult year that producers have had, BFREPA is selling tickets to its producer members for £45 + VAT for attendance to both the show and the awards dinner. Non-member tickets are £100 + VAT.

Dinner includes a welcome drink, three-course meal, and wine, with Al Murray hosting.

Show-only tickets are £15 + VAT but BFREPA members will be refunded the fee at their next renewal, effectively making attendance free for subscribers.

Nominations for the Free Range Egg Awards are open, with nine categories including producer of the year, national food business of the year, free range champion, and lifetime achievement.

Details on ticket sales and awards nominations are available at www.bfrepa.co.uk, with only eight tables and five stands remaining at the time of writing.

Al Murray has filled arenas around the world as the Pub Landlord, and won numerous awards and accolades, including the Edinburgh Comedy Award and secured Olivier Award nominations for both of his sell-out West End runs.

He has hosted countless TV series, including the acclaimed entertainment chat show Al Murray’s Happy Hour, and Time Gentlemen Please.