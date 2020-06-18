Public access: Scottish farmers slam 'irresponsible minority'

A catalogue of incidents and case studies has been created by NFU Scotland to show how difficult the period has been for farmers, especially those on the urban fringe

Scottish farmers have compiled a catalogue of incidents involving the public to highlight how 'difficult' the lockdown period has been for food producers.

The incidents highlight farmers' worries over the recent spike in countryside access and consequent issues such as flytipping and livestock worrying.

While most of the public have accessed the countryside 'responsibly', the union said it wanted to highlight the 'irresponsible minority'.

It has recorded incidents of livestock worrying, people failing to pick up dog mess, cases of trespassing, a rise in littering and farm gates left opened.







NFU Scotland has also said that Scotland's countryside was being used as a 'dumping ground' for fly-tippers.

Waste criminals had targeted fields, laybys and lanes to dispose of commercial building waste, household waste, unwanted furniture and appliances and DIY remnants.

Garden waste had also been dumped, posing a 'huge risk' to the health of livestock, the union added.

NFU Scotland vice president, Charlie Adam said farmers had seen a 'significant increase' in the number of people accessing the countryside.

"The work and effort that many of our members have put in this spring to keep plates and glasses full has been spoiled by the poor behaviour of a minority.

“The majority of people are as appalled as we are at the catalogue of destruction, vandalism, livestock worrying and flytipping we have sadly seen in recent times."

One farmer who contributed to the catalogue is Mark Thomson, who farms at Tillyrie, Milnathort, Kinross.

He explained that some walkers had refused to put dogs on leads when walking through the farm.

“When passing through the farms, most local access takers continue to stick to the core path and shown respect and care anytime we are working with cattle or sheep.

"During lockdown, we have had reports locally of some walkers refusing to put dogs on leads when walking through fields of livestock and some wild camping with barbeques when wildfire risk was extreme."

He added: "We also had one couple, early on during lockdown, walking round the farm having driven almost 30 miles from Edinburgh.

"They hadn’t grasped the requirements of lockdown and returned to their car when asked to do so."

He said the access code needed to be 'updated': "It needs to be better balanced in terms of the needs of those taking access and those who live and work in the country, particularly those who keep livestock."

The lockdown period for Sandy Henderson, who farms at Boat Farm, Kintore, has seen him endure incidents of arson, vandalism and flytipping.

He complained of receiving 'insufficient support' from Police Scotland and his local authority over the matters.

“I’ve seen vandalism, people having parties, barbeques and bonfires and gates being thrown open, damaging a vehicle," Mr Henderson said.

"I have had cyclists in the middle of my barley crops and some people just wandering wherever they want.

“I have printed, laminated and put up posters only to have them ripped up hours later," he added.

“The problems are considerably worse during lockdown and I have had 15 to 20 people an hour passing through the farm. I hope when lockdown ends that things return to normal.”