Public asked to be mindful of farmers amid wet weather conditions

Road users have been asked to be mindful of farmers and their working conditions as wet weather continues across the country.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has issued the reminder, as it is "vital for everyone's safety" amid harvest and poor weather conditions.

The UK's weather has been unsettled for weeks now - with widespread rain and cooler temperatures.

Any drier periods of weather for the UK this week are likely to be short-lived.

The union said farmers across the country will be "extra vigilant" as they undertake various jobs that require travel on public roads.

Harvest is one of the busiest periods for farmers, with many trying to cut crops for harvest and get the second silage cut in.

However, the weather over the past few weeks has been causing havoc for farmers and they are under pressure, working against the weather.

UFU deputy president, William Irvine said: "I urge everyone to be mindful of each other when using public roads, this is vital for everyone’s safety.

"Please be cautious of large and slow agricultural machinery entering and exiting fields onto roads and of extra debris on the road surface.

"Farmers are aware that it is their responsibility to keep the roads clean and clear, but please bear in mind that they are doing their best to stay on top of road maintenance."

According to figures by NFU Mutual, collisions involving farm vehicles are 50% more likely during harvest.

On average, there were 423 of these accidents between the start of May and the end of September 2022 during the silage cutting, hay making, and harvesting season, compared to 249 per month between October and April.

Mr Irvine added that road user etiquette would help to ensure "everyone’s journey is without stress and that all parties arrive at their destination safe and sound".

"Due to the low speed and size of agriculture vehicles this is hugely important, especially on narrow roads when there is no hard shoulder and little room to pull in or pass.

"We all need to uphold everyone’s health and wellbeing on the roads," he said.

What is the advice for road users?

NFU Mutual has published advice to respecting rural roads during the harvest season:

• Give plenty of space when overtaking. Vulnerable road users, such as walkers, runners, horse riders and cyclists, should be given as much room as motorists where possible.

• Always check for other road users, particularly at the entrance of fields and junctions.

• Be patient with fellow road users and only overtake when it is safe for all road users.

• Consider where you park to avoid blocking field entrances or obstructing the road for wide agricultural machinery, such as combine harvesters, as they will often need to drive across two lanes.

• Be aware of mud on the road. Rural roads are essential to our farming industry and therefore some mud will be dragged from fields to the road.

• Familiarise yourself with the Highway Code.

• Avoid unnecessary distractions like looking at your phone or listening to music through headphones, allowing you to be aware of your surroundings.