Public asked to consider farmers this Bonfire Night

Fireworks have the possibility to frighten both pets and livestock, leading to productivity losses

The public have been urged to consider farmers before setting off sky lanterns and fireworks this autumn.

As bonfire night approaches, numerous agricultural and countryside groups are asking people to think about the potential consequences.

Sky lanterns can fall on farmland leading to devastating effects on businesses, most notably as a fire risk and a hazard to livestock.

The frame material can get mixed up into feed, such as silage or grain, and be accidentally digested, the effects of which can be fatal.







NFU Scotland, one group highlighting the dangers of fireworks and sky lanterns, says both products also pose a serious fire risk.

Lanterns are constructed from paper with a wire or wooden frame and contain a lighted candle.

But they have been known to set fire to sheds, causing serious damage and loss to the farmers.

With straw and hay at such a premium this year any incident like this could cause significant financial hardship for farmers and crofters, NFU Scotland says.

It is also asking those who are thinking of setting off fireworks, to think about where they will be setting them off in relation to livestock and pets.

The loud noises from fireworks can be extremely distressing for cows, sheep, horses and poultry, and can lead to animals becoming agitated, getting loose from their fields or housing, and can often seriously injure themselves and others.

Around 1 in 14 vets across the UK reported seeing animals with firework-related injuries over 2018, in a survey carried out by the British Veterinary Association (BVA) last December.

Livestock who are startled by the loud noises from fireworks are at risk of injuring themselves on fencing, farm equipment or fixtures and fittings within their housing.

Poultry are also at risk as they can suffer from ‘smother’, where in a fear response birds huddle together, which can result in death for some.

NFU Scotland’s Animal Welfare Policy Manager, Penny Middleton, said that while lanterns and fireworks may seem like innocent fun, they can in fact be dangerous both for animals and buildings.

“I would discourage people from incorporating sky lanterns into their displays this year and ask them to consider farmers, who could end up paying a heavy cost for their brief enjoyment.

“We applaud the action already taken against sky lanterns by those local authorities in Scotland who have imposed a ban and we urge other councils to take their responsibilities as seriously.”

She added: “We would also ask that you consider any neighbouring livestock and other animals when planning fireworks display, even taking simple measures to warn animal keepers of a planned display can allow them to take measures to protect their stock.”

It follows news of Sainsbury's becoming the first UK retailer to stop selling fireworks altogether.

The supermarket chain said it made the decision following a regular yearly review of all its products.