Public donate hundreds to farm struck by arsonists

The Angus farm was the victim of a deliberate fire attack earlier this week (Photo: Newton Farm Holidays)

Members of the public have raised hundreds of pounds for an Angus farm after arsonists recently set fire to bales.

Newton of Fothringham Farm near Inverarity, was the victim of a deliberate fire attack on Tuesday evening (14 April).

According to farm owner Louise Nicoll, the bales were burning 'from the outside inwards'.

She said the bales were extremely important for her livestock in the weeks before they are let outside.







“I honestly cannot believe people could do this," she said in a Facebook video, “It’s just heartbreaking when you work so hard.

“We are farmers at the moment who are fighting every day, working every single hour god sends to produce food for this country, and you get people that come and do this.

“It’s so inconsiderate. This is lockdown. Why are you out on the road out here? Why have you come here?" Ms Nicoll asked.

"It has a great impact on our business too because we are growing crops, lambing and calving every hour of the day to produce food for this country.

“This really is the last thing we need."

The GoFundMe page has surpassed its original target of £300 and now stands at £650 as of Friday 17 April.

"At this very busy and tiring time for them, this was the last thing the needed," Jayden Murray, organiser of the page, said.

"Regardless of what’s going on in the world right now these guys are working extremely hard while they can to make sure they can still provide for us as well as make sure that their animals are safe.”