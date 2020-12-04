Public encouraged to buy Christmas turkey direct from farm

Brits are being encouraged to buy turkey directly from the farm this year as it would in turn help farmers after a challenging year with the pandemic.

The NFU's #BuyMyTurkey campaign commences today (4 December), and turkey farmers are taking to social media to promote their businesses.

And with millions of people expected to stay at home due to Covid-19 restrictions, consumers are being urged to buy the nation's festive meat of choice.

The union says buying the same size turkey as normal will help producers who have experienced a tough year with Covid restrictions affecting their market.

NFU turkey group chairman Michael Bailey said: “Turkey producers have been adapting their businesses and working hard to ensure there are enough turkeys for everyone.

“Turkey is such a versatile meat. Once you’ve enjoyed the main Christmas Day meal, you’ll have plenty of turkey leftovers to make a range of healthy, tasty meals."

Mr Bailey said buying a turkey directly from the farm where it had been produced would benefit local farmers: "[It also] provides you with a great tasting, high-welfare bird reared to the highest standards."

He also said those ordering from their local butcher should not be afraid to ask where the bird had been sourced from.

"If you’re going to the supermarket then look carefully for the Red Tractor logo, which also provides a guarantee of traceability, environmental protection, food safety and hygiene and welfare standards,” he added.

Consumers can source their turkey using the NFU Turkey Finder which lists more than 270 farmers covering England and Wales.