Public encouraged to celebrate dairy on World Milk Day

Farmers and the general public will soon celebrate the vast contributions of the global dairy sector as part of World Milk Day.

The annual initiative, which began in 2001 by the UN, highlights the contributions of the sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.

Farmers and the public are being urged to take part in the worldwide celebration on 1 June by sharing #WorldMilkDay social media posts and hosting events.

In the UK, the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) said there were 'many benefits' of consuming milk and dairy, including nutritionally, economically and environmentally.

Vice president Dai Miles said: “The FUW is celebrating World Milk Day to increase public awareness about all aspects of milk such as its natural origin and nutritional value, as well as its economic importance throughout the globe.

“Milk and dairy products are nutrient-dense foods supplying energy and significant amounts of protein and micronutrients, which are essential to reduce hunger and malnutrition particularly amongst the most vulnerable such as pregnant women and children."

In addition to providing children with a variety of vitamins and minerals to keep them healthy, scientists say milk is important to help build and maintain strong bones.

It is an important source of nutrients including calcium, magnesium, zinc vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B12, protein and fat, among many others.

Mr Miles added that the product was sustainably produced across Welsh and UK farms: "I encourage you to include it in your diet."

Addressing concerns of animal welfare, he stressed that British dairy farmers 'already comply with and produce to world leading standards'.

“Our dairy farmers comply with some of the highest regulations on animal health and welfare, as well as environmental standards," Mr Miles explained.

"Consumers can rest assured that milk from Wales has been produced sustainably and with the environment in mind.

"As dairy farmers we rely on our cows being healthy and the ground they graze to be healthy too.

"That is reflected in an outstanding, trustworthy product that keeps us healthy and the rural economy flourishing,” he said.