Public flocking to farm shops for Christmas goods, research says

Farm shops across the country are seeing higher visitor numbers as the public say they want to support local businesses this Christmas following the pandemic.

New research from insurer NFU Mutual reveals that consumers are increasingly flocking to rural retailers for their festive goods.

Starved of contact after the pandemic, nine out of ten shoppers say friendly service is the main reason they will use farm shops.

In the true spirit of Christmas, eight out of 10 people who plan to use them are doing so to support local businesses and the rural economy.

And the majority of people surveyed (70%) believe that farms offer fresher, better quality produce.

Environmental concerns are another reason shoppers plan to buy local produce from farmers, with two thirds saying the food is from a sustainable source with lower ‘food miles’.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said the public were supporting the local economy following the UK's pandemic lockdowns.

“Christmas is all about spreading good cheer and farm shops provide that in abundance with friendly service, great locally-grown produce and a relaxed atmosphere.

“It’s great to see so many people planning to use farm shops this Christmas after the huge amount of work they put in to stay open and rose to the challenge of massive demand through lockdowns.

“Whether farm shops delivered fresh produce to a vulnerable customer, or were there for a friendly chat over the counter at a lonely time – these rural retailers transformed their businesses and came into their own over coronavirus.”

NFU Mutual works in partnership with the Farm Retail Association (FRA), sharing advice and supporting events to help those setting up a farm shop enterprise.

Rob Copley,. chairman of the FRA said: “It’s terrific to hear there’s a real sense of loyalty from the public for their local farm retailer which will continue through the festive season.

“Farm retailers are at the heart of the community and they came into their own during Covid, adapting their space quickly to keep their staff and customers safe.

"People felt safer, they built up a trust and lockdowns lasted for such a long period that it has changed shopping habits that will be here to stay."