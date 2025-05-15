Public Health Wales urges hygiene after 81 infected following farm visit

Public Health Wales is urging visitors to farms to wash their hands thoroughly after 81 people have fallen ill in a parasitic outbreak linked to a Cowbridge farm.

Seven new cases have brought the total to 81 in an outbreak associated with visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm, Cross Ways.

Sixteen people have required overnight hospital stays due to the cryptosporidium infection, during the period March to April 2025.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite known to cause gastrointestinal illness. It is commonly associated with contact with animals—particularly young livestock such as lambs and calves.

The infection can be particularly severe for young children or individuals with weakened immune systems.

A fourth meeting of the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team was held on Wednesday (14 May) to coordinate the ongoing response.

In a statement, Public Health Wales praised the farm for its cooperation. Animal feeding activities open to the public were voluntarily suspended on 29 April, and the business continues to assist with the investigation.

Beverley Griggs, consultant in health protection for Public Health Wales, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak and to reduce the risk of further transmission.

"Cryptosporidium infection often clears up without treatment but, it can be more serious for young children and people with weakened immune systems."

She added: “We advise anyone who visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, stomach pain or nausea to contact their GP or call NHS 111 Wales.

“It is also important to be aware that this infection can be passed from person to person."

Public Health Wales is urging anyone who recently visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms to seek medical advice.

Typical symptoms of cryptosporidium infection include watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea and a low-grade fever.