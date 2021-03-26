Public issued wildfire guidance ahead of lockdown easing

The public have been urged to 'take all steps possible' to prevent wildfires ahead of lockdown easing as such incidents have the 'capability to devastate farmland'.

The Countryside Alliance has issued guidance on wildfire prevention as the country prepares for the gradual easing of lockdown.

On 29 March, outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be permitted, according to the government's lockdown roadmap.

The relaxation of rules will likely lead to an increase in people heading into the countryside to reunite with friends and family.

However, the Countryside Alliance said it would like to remind them of the dangers of wildfires, and the role they can play in their prevention.

Wildfires have the capability to devastate farmland, wildlife and protected habitats, as well as the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

The risk at springtime is particularly prevalent as dead vegetation left over from the winter, higher temperatures and lower humidity levels can come together with deadly effect.

Only this week, firefighters spent two and a half hours tackling a blaze on Saddleworth Moor, near the village of Diggle.

This follows two previous wildfires on the moor, the most recent of which was in February 2019.

That wildfire that took 10 days to bring under control, involving fire fighters from seven counties to fight the blaze.

Some four-square miles of moorland were destroyed, and the environmental damage was considerable.

Sarah Lee, the rural group's head of policy said: “We are in no doubt many people will be returning to the countryside and precious moorland areas as lockdown eases.

"There is a strong urge in the rural community for greater public awareness over the dangers of wildfires as well as the preventative action that can be taken to avoid starting one."

She said wildfires had a 'devastating impact' upon farming, local communities, wildlife, and protected habitats and the environment.

"Remaining vigilant, especially during spells of dry weather, and increasing awareness amongst those that want to enjoy our beautiful countryside, are key to reducing risk,” Ms Lee added.

Wildfire guidance for the public

The Countryside Alliance has issued guidance on how the public can help prevent wildfires:

• Do not discard cigarettes

• Do not start fires or use BBQs as they are frequently cause wildfires

• Dispose of all litter appropriately

• Do not release sky lanterns - once released, there is no control over where they end up

• If anyone finds themselves in a position where they encounter a wildfire that they are unable to bring under control safely, move to a safe location up wind and call the emergency service on 999 immediately, giving an accurate location of the fire