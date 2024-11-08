Public raises thousands for farmer who suffered 'devastating' fire

The public have raised thousands of pounds for a farm which recently suffered from a devastating fire, killing a substantial number of livestock.

Two barn sheds, 600 bales of hay and agricultural machinery were destroyed in the blaze at Margrove Park in Guisborough, near Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said the farmer had been left 'devastated' by incident and it would be investigating the cause of the fire.

Emergency services arrived at the farm at on Friday 1 November, at 4:49am, and scaled back the fire by 6am.

(Photo: Cleveland Fire Brigade)

Since then, an online fundraiser was set up for the 'lovely' farmer, which has raised over £5,000, well surpassing its target of £500.

The fundraiser says: "This gentleman is a lovely man who helps the community within farming and equine owners .

"Early Friday morning a fire started destroying his premises killing 16 livestock loosing also 600 hay bales as well as his tractor and other things.

"This has effected his business and lively hood and I'm hoping to help raise funds as a good gesture. So please free to donate any small amount."

Cleveland Fire Brigade has confirmed an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blaze.

According to the most recent statistics from NFU Mutual, there were over 2,200 farm fire claims in 2022, costing farmers over £83 million.