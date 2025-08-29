Public rallies with £40,000 for firefighters and farmers tackling blazes

A community fundraiser has reached an impressive £40,000 to support firefighters, farmers, and volunteers tackling devastating moorland fires in North Yorkshire.

The online JustGiving appeal set out to raise money to provide essential supplies such as drinks, snacks, and fuel for those on the front line.

“These fire fighters and farmers and others are fighters,” organiser Amy Cockrem wrote in her appeal, which is still open for donations.

“They’re risking their lives on these moor fires. Let’s raise some money, then I will go and get things that they need.”

Local farmers have been working side by side with fire crews, using machinery and manpower to help contain and control the blazes, which started on 11 August.

Moorland fires are notoriously difficult to control and pose significant risks not only to the environment but also to the lives of those who battle them.

The efforts of both professional fire crews and the farming community have been widely praised.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood praised the determination of those tackling them, acknowledging the commitment shown in the face of extreme conditions.

He said: “The farmers and firefighters battling the wildfires on Langdale Moor deserve our heartfelt thanks for their bravery and dedication.

"In incredibly challenging conditions, they are working tirelessly to protect people, livestock and wildlife.”

Tom Hind, chief executive of the North York Moors National Park Authority, added his thanks, emphasising the crucial role played by the wider rural community in tackling the crisis.

“A huge thank you to our farmers and gamekeepers for their continuing efforts in supporting North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service during this challenging time.

“Your help in firefighting and control has been outstanding, and I know the crews are deeply appreciative.”