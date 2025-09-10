Public ranks farmers among most trusted professions in UK

Farmers have once again been hailed as one of Britain’s most trusted professions, ranked second only to nurses in a new survey released to mark Back British Farming Day.

According to the NFU's latest Farmer Favourability Survey, this is the third consecutive year that farmers and growers have been recognised as among the most respected professionals in the country.

The findings highlight the high regard in which the public holds British farming for producing quality food, protecting animal welfare and safeguarding the countryside, despite ongoing challenges from extreme weather, soaring costs and economic pressures.

The survey of 2,000 people showed strong backing for the sector. Nine in ten respondents said it is important for the UK to maintain a productive farming industry, while 89% believe British farms should grow as much food as possible to bolster national food security.

More than half felt that farmers are underappreciated for the role they play in society, and over three-quarters expressed greater trust in British food compared to imports.

This broad public support comes as a new team of ministers takes office at Defra, providing an opportunity for farming’s case to be made forcefully at the highest level of government.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the results demonstrate how much the public values farmers and urged ministers to ensure this is reflected in future agricultural policy.

“British farming is the bedrock of the country’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink – worth over £150 billion to the economy and supporting more than four million jobs,” he said.

“Just as we rightly celebrate the strength of our food and drink sector, we must also recognise and invest in the people who make it possible: our farmers and growers.”

Mr Bradshaw emphasised that Back British Farming Day, taking place today (10 September), is not just about celebrating the industry but recognising its wider contribution.

“Back British Farming Day is about recognising the value of our farmers – not just for the food they produce, but for the role they play in our communities, our economy and our environment. And clearly, the public is behind us.”

Despite widespread support, farmers continue to face growing pressures. Many businesses are burdened with significant debts, while nearly half of all farms operate on tenanted land they do not own. With the average age of a UK farmer now 60, succession and long-term investment are becoming increasingly difficult.

Profitability remains the central challenge: “Our farmers and growers are proud to produce the food that feeds the nation, while delivering for nature, rural communities and the wider economy,” Mr Bradshaw said.

“But they need confidence to invest for the future. Key to the long-term future of our farms is improving the profitability of sustainable food production.”

He called for reforms to inheritance tax and measures to strengthen farm competitiveness, pointing to the NFU’s submission to the government’s Farm Profitability Review, which outlines proposals to improve margins, support domestic food security and help meet environmental targets.

“With strong public support, the right government policies and a clear focus on food security, we can secure a thriving future for British farming,” Mr Bradshaw concluded.