Public shunned plant-based food in Veganuary, new research shows

Meat and dairy products reigned supreme during this year's Veganuary, while plant-based alternatives saw a decline, new figures show.

This is according to research by AHDB, released today, which explains that meat-free products had their fourth consecutive year of decline in January 2025.

The meat, fish, and poultry category saw volume growth of 1.4% during the month, which is typically seen as a time when vegan products see a rise in popularity.

AHDB says this weaker performance is likely due to declining engagement in Veganuary, with Google searches dropping.

Only a small proportion of the population are now taking part in it, which, according to research by the levy organisation, was 5.65% this year.

Cow’s dairy volumes increased by 6.1% in January 2025 and saw volume increases in almost all product categories.

Plant-based dairy rose by just 1% and had volume declines in nearly all plant-based dairy categories, including plant-based cheese, spreads, and butter.

Hannah McLoughlin, analyst at AHDB, said the data highlighted that consumer interest in meat and dairy-free products was not as strong as it was in previous years.

"The demand for meat and dairy remains resilient, with many consumers showing a preference for traditional products over plant-based options," she said.

"This shift in consumption patterns, coupled with fluctuating promotional activity, suggests that the traditional meat and dairy sectors continue to hold their ground in the face of changing dietary trends."

Promotions played a big part in performance this January, with Kantar figures showing that meat-free promotions fell by 9.1% year-on-year.

This. along with high inflation, likely contributed to its performance, AHDB's research explains.