Public told to stick to farm footpaths amid damaged fields

The public have been told to stick to designated footpaths when accessing farmland as farmers increasingly report damage to soil and crops.

New advice and guidance has been issued to visitors to the countryside on accessing green spaces safely and sensibly.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of visits to the countryside has increased exponentially.

But an rising number of farmers and landowners are reporting crops being trampled on as walkers stray off footpaths, especially if they're muddy.

Numerous images on social media have been shared showing damage to field soils and crops caused when people walk across fields, rather than sticking to the footpaths.

Same field

same path

same direction

please if your walking stick to the path

Often Farmers spend time money growing wild flower strips to encourage bees and insects on to farms and also looks great for people to enjoy

But they don’t grow if trampled pic.twitter.com/I5pXmyse8a — Olly harrison ??????#soilsaver (@agricontract) January 14, 2021

The Countryside Alliance says many of these incidents were due to a lack of understanding on how to engage positively with the natural environment, rather than by deliberate acts of damage.

Sarah Lee, head of policy at the rural organisation, said people should remember the importance of sticking to footpaths and social distancing.

“Getting out into the Great British countryside during these bleak times is incredibly important for so many of us, especially for our mental wellbeing," she said.

"It is important to remember that the countryside is also a place of work for so many people.

"If you cannot avoid opening a gate, please be sure to close it behind you and remember to use a sanitiser after doing so. This is about everybody’s safety.”

Advice on using public rights of way

The Countryside Alliance says the key things to remember when using a public right of way are as follows:

• Respect social distancing

• Don't pass through farmyards, gardens or close to people's homes

• Avoid gates, but if you can't, sanitise before and after using them

• Avoid fields with livestock

• Keep your dog on a lead and under control

• Remember to take and all of your litter home with you

• Keep to the designated footpath - not sticking to them can result in damage to fields