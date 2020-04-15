Public urged to re-book UK rural holidays once Covid-19 crisis ends

The public have been encouraged to 'stay local and go green' to help rural and farming businesses

The public have been urged to re-book cancelled holidays in the British countryside once the Covid-19 crisis is over or else it could 'cripple' the rural sector.

Millions of people have had to cancel their Easter holiday plans because of the spread of the coronavirus in the UK.

But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents 5,000 rural tourism businesses, is now urging them to re-book 'once it is safe to do so'.

Rural tourism is worth a huge £18.5 billion a year to the economy and employs over 600,000 people.







Yet, almost overnight, many businesses have shut down for an unknown period of time. According to the CLA, this is having 'crippling consequences'.

Many farms now provide holiday lets, camping, bed and breakfasts and farm stays as a way to support their business.

But these farmers, who have already suffered from flooding and uncertain trading conditions, now face another hammering to their income.

"They need the support of British holidaymakers after this crisis is over," the CLA said, "Choosing a ‘staycation’ is not only greener but is a great way to support the local economy."

The land owner group is now seeking reassurances from the UK government on support for the sector, such as fast payments of financial support to struggling firms, including wage cost support.

The CLA is calling for a clear definition of what businesses make up the tourism industry so every firm that needs it can access relevant government support schemes.

A flexible approach from the insurance industry when dealing with rural tourism business claims is also needed, as is guidance on what will happen to support schemes in the next 3-6 months so businesses can put in place recovery plans.

CLA vice president, Victoria Vyvyan said thousands of rural businesses will 'go bust' without the public's support.

“Once the coronavirus pandemic is over, millions of people will want to take a well-deserved break, especially those who have cancelled their Easter holiday," she said.

“When re-booking their holidays, we are asking people to consider staying in the Great British countryside to support local businesses."

She added: "The hard truth is that businesses, who are extremely welcoming to their guests, will go bust without their support.

“Choosing a staycation not only helps out small businesses up and down the country, but is also a great way to lower your carbon footprint.”